CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was arrested Tuesday night after police said he fired shots at officers in Rogers Park.
At 9:27 p.m., officers from the Rogers Park (24th) District were in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace in the North of Howard section of the community when a man fired shots in their direction, police said.
The man was taken into custody, and the officers did not return fire, police said.
There were no injuries, and a gun was recovered, police said.
Area Three detectives were investigating.