By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– An SUV crashed into a Currency Exchange in West Englewood Tuesday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the incident took place at the building at 6240 Ashland Avenue.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital.

The driver’s condition and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

