Don’t keep stealing your significant other’s hoodies — it’s time to buy a comfy new one of your own this fall. Hoodie season is right around the corner, and with the athleisure trend still in full force, this transitional piece is as much of a wardrobe staple as ever.

You can cozy up in the high-quality hoodies below for years to come. You’ll find these warm hoodies from Revolve, Asos and more are worth it to invest in.

Veronica Beard Ursina hoodie

This chic take on a hoodie from Veronica Beard is made of 100% cotton and has on-trend balloon sleeves. Check out the attention to detail, from the hoodie’s buttons to its ribbing.

Veronica Beard Ursina hoodie, $350

Asos exclusive The North Face Faces hoodie

Asos currently has an assortment of exclusive The North Face hoodies that feature famous mountains on the back. The Mount Everest hoodie has a black and pink design.

Asos exclusive The North Face Faces hoodie, $55 (reduced from $69)

Cloud terry wedge popover hoodie

This simple driftwood-hue hoodie with super-soft terry fabric from Abercrombie & Fitch is more affordable than the other options here, but you wouldn’t know it from its look and feel. It has on-trend balloon sleeves, and comes in seagrass and coal shades, as well.

Abercrombie & Fitch cloud terry wedge popover hoodie, $55

Outerknown Second Spin hoodie

You’ll get plenty of wear out of these classic, solid-color, recycled-cotton hoodies from Outerknown. They come in four hues and are made with yarn spun from recycled clothes and factory scraps.

Outerknown Second Spin hoodie, $118

Faherty Radiant hoodie

This terry cotton hoodie with a relaxed fit from Faherty has a simple striped front and a cheery sunburst on its back.

Faherty Radiant hoodie, $178

Lululemon Get Centred crop hoodie

Check out the cool cutout for ventilation on the front of this cropped, gray sage hoodie from Lululemon. It also has a zippered pocket and a relaxed fit.

Lululemon Get Centred crop hoodie, $128

Faherty Byron Bay hoodie

The muted stripes on this organic cotton hoodie from Faherty are inspired by the sea and sunset. Pop it on for a beach walk, or a stroll in the park to daydream about the beach, depending on where you live.

Faherty Byron Bay hoodie, $148

