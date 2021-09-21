DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Downtown Chicago, Food Hall, Loop, Urbanspace, Washington Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — As more workers come back to the Loop, we’re seeing more food options reopen.

The Urbanspace food hall has finally opened its doors at 15 W. Washington St. just off State Street, in an old Walgreens drugstore space.

READ MORE: City Not Issuing Timely Speed Cam Warning Tickets, Costing Drivers: 'No Time For Me To Change My Behavior'

The opening was delayed because of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Plainfield Mother Is Keeping Her Special-Needs Son Home From School, With School Bus Driver Shortage Dragging Out Ride Four Hours

The 12,000 square-foot food hall features 12 restaurants – including Stan’s Donuts, Bianca’s Barbecue, Plant Junkie.

There are also places to drink.

MORE NEWS: 2 Boys, Ages 14 And 15, Shot And Wounded In Hyde Park

Urbanspace is open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. during the week and until 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff