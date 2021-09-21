CHICAGO (CBS) — As more workers come back to the Loop, we’re seeing more food options reopen.
The Urbanspace food hall has finally opened its doors at 15 W. Washington St. just off State Street, in an old Walgreens drugstore space.
The opening was delayed because of the pandemic.
The 12,000 square-foot food hall features 12 restaurants – including Stan’s Donuts, Bianca’s Barbecue, Plant Junkie.
There are also places to drink.
Urbanspace is open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. during the week and until 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays.