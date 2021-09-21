CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old Simeon Career Academy High School student was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon just blocks away from school in the West Chatham neighborhood.
Police said a 15-year-old boy was in front of a business in the 8300 block of South Holland Road around 2:40 p.m., when someone in a black vehicle pulled up and shot him in the chest.
The boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead, according to police.
CBS 2's Jermont Terry confirmed the boy was a student at Simeon.
A source also told CBS 2 teachers at the school were in a professional development meeting at the time of the shooting, after students had been dismissed. Staff was told not to leave the building and to go back to their classrooms.
No one was in custody Tuesday afternoon.
Area Two detectives were investigating.