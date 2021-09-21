CHICAGO (CBS) — People in Naperville can now text 9-1-1 to get emergency help if you aren’t able to talk.
Enter 9-1-1 in the "to" field, then put your location and the emergency in the message, before you send it.
Our Public Safety Answering Point has integrated texting into its 911 answering system, allowing citizens in need of emergency services in Naperville to reach the 911 dispatch center by text when calling is not an option. Read the release to learn more: https://t.co/eB6K8mIiI7 pic.twitter.com/MhcGTJbHDw
— NapervillePD (@NapervillePD) September 20, 2021