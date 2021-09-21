DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — People in Naperville can now text 9-1-1 to get emergency help if you aren’t able to talk.

Enter 9-1-1 in the “to” field, then put your location and the emergency in the message, before you send it.

