CHICAGO (CBS)– A 21-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Belmont Heights Tuesday night.
Around 9:50 p.m., police said the woman was exiting her vehicle, in the 3500 block of North Orange Avenue when two men came up behind her. The offenders demanded her belongings and one of them put a gun to her neck.
The woman gave the offenders her phone and purse before they took off in her vehicle.
The victim was not injured.
No arrests have been made.
