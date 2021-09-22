Cubs Drop Another Game To Twins For Ninth Loss In 11 GamesMax Kepler homered twice, rookie Joe Ryan struck out a season-high 11, and the Minnesota Twins held on to beat the Chicago Cubs Wednesday night.

Chicago Fire Loses To New England Revolution For Second Home Loss In Nine MatchesCarles Gil scored in the 91st minute and the New England Revolution beat the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night, becoming the first MLS team to clinch a playoff spot.

'Stoic' And 'Even-Keeled' Rookie Justin Fields To Get First NFL Start At QB Against Browns, With Andy Dalton Sidelined By Knee InjuryWith Andy Dalton still nursing a knee injury he suffered against the Bengals, prized Bears rookie Justin Fields will get the start at quarterback against the Browns on Sunday.

Cubs Fall To Twins For Fifth Loss In Six GamesNick Gordon hit a two-run homer and two singles, Josh Donaldson and Max Kepler each had three hits and two RBIs, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Fan Returns Bears' Roquan Smith's Touchdown Ball, Gets Gifts In ReturnBears linebacker Roquan Smith was so excited about his first-ever NFL touchdown Sunday that he tossed the ball to a fan and regretted it.

White Sox Drop Second Straight To Tigers; Putting AL Central Clinch On HoldThe magic number for the White Sox to clinch the division remained at two games.