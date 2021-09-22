DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — High winds will mean high waves again on Wednesday.

But as winds swing more northwesterly during the day, the high wave action will focus along the Indiana shoreline.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for northwest Indiana.

The low for Wednesday night is 52, with cloudy and breezy conditions and a shower chance.

8 a.m. Thursday: 09.22.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

For Thursday, the high is 63.

4 p.m. Thursday: 09.22.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Late in the day Thursday, the large circulation will depart, allowing winds to relax and skies to clear.

Next 2 Days: 09.22.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Friday, we start with sunshine. A new cold front will bring rain Friday night.

7 Day Forecast: 09.22.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

It should move quickly to allow for clearing skies this weekend.

The high for Friday climbs back to 78.

