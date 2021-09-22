CHICAGO (CBS) — High winds will mean high waves again on Wednesday.
But as winds swing more northwesterly during the day, the high wave action will focus along the Indiana shoreline.
A Lakeshore Flood Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for northwest Indiana.
The low for Wednesday night is 52, with cloudy and breezy conditions and a shower chance.
For Thursday, the high is 63.
Late in the day Thursday, the large circulation will depart, allowing winds to relax and skies to clear.
On Friday, we start with sunshine. A new cold front will bring rain Friday night.
On Friday, we start with sunshine. A new cold front will bring rain Friday night.

It should move quickly to allow for clearing skies this weekend.
The high for Friday climbs back to 78.