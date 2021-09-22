CHICAGO (CBS) — A flight of Afghan children refugees landed in Chicago on Wednesday evening.
A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told us the children traveled without a parent or legal guardian on a flight from Qatar to Chicago.
Following referral to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, some children will be united with vetted sponsors or family members and go home with them.
Others will remain in the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
All children receives measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines before departing for the U.S. They will receive varicella vaccines, and COVID-19 vaccines if eligible, now that they have arrived.