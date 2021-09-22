CHICAGO (CBS) — Irish brewer Guinness plans to open its second U.S. brewery and taproom in Chicago in early 2023 in the West Loop neighborhood.

The new Guinness Chicago Taproom will be built at the site of a former railroad depot at 375 N. Morgan St., where they have signed a multi-year lease.

“As a native Chicagoan, I already know there are so many reasons to love Chicago – its people, culture, diverse and distinctive network of neighborhoods, and of course its food and beer scene. The city was a natural choice to bring our first neighborhood hub to life,” said Jay Sethi, chief marketing officer for Guinness’ parent company, Diageo. “We are building this taproom for the people of Chicago and, as with everything that Guinness does, it’s not just about the beer. We aim to celebrate Chicago and make a positive impact on the local community from the day our doors open.”

The taproom will offer a rotating menu of beers, including some experimental brews available only at the Chicago brewery and some imported from the Guinness home brewery in Dublin, Ireland.

The brewery will have 10 barrels for small-batch and one-off beers offered in the taproom. It will also have an outdoor patio space and restaurant.

“No one does St. Patrick’s Day like Chicago, so naturally, Guinness already has a special place in our city’s history,” said Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th). “Now we get to make it a little more official with the Guinness Chicago Taproom, which will help further enliven our already vibrant West Loop neighborhood and bring new jobs to the area.”

The taproom will create more than 75 new jobs when it opens in early 2023.

“For years we’ve seen Guinness as an integral part of so many bar and restaurant experiences, around the world and especially right here in Chicago,” said Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association. “We are thrilled there will now be a place Chicagoans can come to enjoy the full Guinness experience, while also continuing to strengthen the rich fabric of Chicago’s thriving hospitality community.”