CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old Simeon Career Academy High School student was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon just blocks away from school in the West Chatham neighborhood. Hours later, a second Simeon student was one of two teens shot in Hyde Park.

Right after dismissal Tuesday around 2:40 p.m., about 20 to 30 students from Simeon went to Chatham Market, 8301 S. Holland Rd., where they apparently come after school often. The market is located a few blocks away from Simeon.

Outside the shopping center, someone in a black vehicle pulled up and shot the 15-year-old boy in the chest. A total of at least 13 shots were heard. It was not clear what prompted the shooting.

“It was about 13 to 15 shots,” said witness Johnny Williamson. “It was around the time when the school had let out, so, you know, you heard all the children running and screaming.”

The boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead, according to police. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the boy as Jamari Williams.

CBS 2’s Jermont Terry confirmed the boy was a sophomore at Simeon, located at 8147 S. Vincennes Ave.

About four hours after the shooting that killed Williams, two teenage boys – ages 14 and 15 – were shot and wounded outside a McDonald’s at 52nd Street and Lake Park Avenue in Hyde Park. The younger boy was left in critical condition.

A source at Simeon said school administrators told teachers one of those boys also is a student at Simeon, in his freshman year.

One student said it is just disheartening to hear that another classmate has lost his life.

“We lose a student every year, and it’s like, when is it going to stop? Because we all know when I graduate, it’s not going to stop. We’re going to hear about it again and again and again – and it’s tiring,” said Ale’Rianna Williams, who is not related to the boy who was killed. “Just stop. Like, just stop.”

She pointed out that it is just four weeks into the school year, and a student has already been shot dead.

“We’re children. Some of us haven’t even hit 18 yet, and we have to lose so many people,” Ale’Rianna said.

Area Two detectives were investigating the shooting near Simeon and were reviewing surveillance video from the shopping center.

Area One detectives were investigating the shooting in Hyde Park.

No one was in custody for either shooting.