CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — With Andy Dalton still nursing a knee injury he suffered against the Bengals, prized Bears rookie Justin Fields will get the start at quarterback against the Browns on Sunday.

“Justin is going to be our starter,” Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters on Wednesday.

Nagy stressed that, when healthy, Dalton will return as the Bears’ starter.

Dalton exited this past Sunday’s game against the Bengals in the second quarter after suffering a knee injury.

Apparently Justin Fields calm demeanor is real all the time. When told he was going to be the starter, "he was pretty stoic" according to Matt Nagy. #Bears — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) September 22, 2021

Taking over with a 7-0 lead, Fields leaned on the Bears’ excellent defensive performance to lead the Bears to a 20-17 win.

Fields, the No. 11 overall draft pick, completed 6 of 13 passes for 60 yards, and ran for 31 more yards.

Dalton, facing his former team for the second time in as many seasons, completed 9 of 11 passes for 56 yards, including a touchdown pass to Allen Robinson.

Dalton was hurt late in the second quarter. He took some warmup throws at halftime, but did not return to the game.

Fields downplayed his own performance after the game.

“Me personally, I didn’t play well,” he said. “Of course, I played well enough to get the win, but I think there’s a lot of room for me to improve.”

