CHICAGO (CBS) — A River North bouncer is facing a long recovery after he was shot last week because he wouldn’t let a man into a bar.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the bouncer’s coworkers were stepping up Wednesday night – wanting him to know he’s not alone.

If you’ve gone out to a club sometime in the past two decades downtown, there is a good chance you’ve been greeted by Yai. He has been in the industry for a long time, and now he is battling after he was shot while doing his job.

“He’s easily one of the industry’s best security guys out there,” said coworker Alina Gutierrez.

Yai was shot last Friday while working security at the front door of Clutch Bar, 316 W. Erie St. Gutierrez has known Yai for years.

“Our security, you know, they just did their job,” she said. “They did what they’re trained to do; what they’re paid to do.”

Guiterrez said around 11:35 p.m. someone came to the door when Yai and other security personnel noticed the man was armed, and they told him to leave.

“They were denied, unfortunately,” Gutierrez said. “They said, ‘You know, you just can’t walk in here.’ And they were very upset about not being able to walk in.”

Police said the man left and returned in a car. He started shooting, and Yai was hit.

“They just went ahead and started shooting at the front of the door,” Gutierrez said. “It hit the concrete and it ricocheted, and that is what ended up going into his eyesight – so he does have a couple of eye surgeries.”

Police in recent weeks have pledged more resources to River North, and for good reason. In the Near North (18th) Police District – bounded by Fullerton Avenue on the north, the Chicago River on the south, Lake Michigan on the east, and the North Branch of the Chicago River on the west – there has been an increase in shootings, aggravated batteries, robberies, and car thefts compared with just a year ago.

Now Gutierrez, and the bar have started a fundraiser to help Yai – the man who usually does the helping.

In fact, after Yai was shot and was dealing with his own serious injurie, coworkers say he texted one of the other bouncers who was injured in the incident to check on him. They say that’s just the kind of guy he is.

Police did make a quick arrest after the shooting, but we checked in Wednesday night, and nobody has been charged.