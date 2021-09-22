DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A SWAT team was on the scene Wednesday afternoon on Division Street on the Near North Side.

At 1:27 p.m., the Chicago Police SWAT team was called to the 200 block of West Division Street, near Wells Street.

Video from Chopper 2 showed an armored vehicle at the scene along with numerous squad cars.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported around 4:20 p.m., police were taking down the crime scene tape and the armored car was leaving.

Police did not immediately have further details.

