CHICAGO (CBS) — A SWAT team was on the scene Wednesday afternoon on Division Street on the Near North Side.
At 1:27 p.m., the Chicago Police SWAT team was called to the 200 block of West Division Street, near Wells Street.
Video from Chopper 2 showed an armored vehicle at the scene along with numerous squad cars.
CBS 2's Steven Graves reported around 4:20 p.m., police were taking down the crime scene tape and the armored car was leaving.
Police did not immediately have further details.