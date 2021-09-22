DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Devon Avenue, kidnapping, Van Stolen, West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man told police Wednesday that a van was stolen in West Rogers Park with his 3-year-old daughter inside, but the report was deemed false and the man has now been arrested.

The man said the 2013 white Ford transit van was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 2300 block of West Devon Avenue. The man said the thieves drove off down Devon Avenue, police said.

But late Wednesday, the incident was deemed false and the man was taken into custody for false reporting, police said.

Further details were not immediately released.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff