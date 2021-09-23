DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff

CHICAGO (CBS)– An ATM was taken from a convenient store in Mayfair Thursday morning.

The store, located in the 4400 block of North Elston Avenue, was broken into around 4:10 a.m.

Police did not release further details on the incident.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. 

