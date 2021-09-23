CHICAGO (CBS) — Blades of steel returning to the ice.
Training camp opening for the Chicago Blackhawks with plenty of new faces in red and black. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports on a very familiar face returning, one we haven't seen or heard from in over a year.
Jonathan Toews said it felt really good to be back out on the ice after missing all of last season, even if he was a little exhausted.
“As dog tired as I was out there, it’s a good feeling. Not going to be on the couch for a few days after that. To me, that’s progress.”
Toews’ goal is to be ready for game one. He described his health issues as a lot of things adding up, including probably COVID, and all of it together took a toll.
"Just a lot of things coming unglued. We have all have habits that we rely on to find some sense of normalcy," Toews said. "And when none of that is there, you feel like you're in outer space."
And there were a lot of things the Blackhawks missed without their captain last year.
The return of Toews along with big offseason additions like defenseman Seth Jones and goalie Marc Andre Fleury have the expectations up for the Hawks. Plus they are 100% vaccinated.
— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) September 23, 2021