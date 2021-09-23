DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Symphony Orchestra, COVID-19, CSO, Reopening

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage Thursday  night.

The musicians will play their first concert at Symphony Center since February of 2020. Everyone in the audience must be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

