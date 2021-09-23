CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage Thursday night.
The musicians will play their first concert at Symphony Center since February of 2020. Everyone in the audience must be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Reunited, and it feels SO good! After 19 long months, @MaestroMuti returned to a warm welcome at the podium. During Tuesday's rehearsal, Maestro Muti stressed the importance of keeping music alive for everyone to heal. 📷: @toddrphoto pic.twitter.com/OchxIdbYwl
— Chicago Symphony Orchestra (@chicagosymphony) September 22, 2021