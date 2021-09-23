CHICAGO (CBS)– Thursday’s lake conditions are hazardous.
High waves and lakeshore flooding continue. Most significant impacts along the Indiana shore. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/dA5WHiNLXHREAD MORE: IDES Kept Offices Closed While Many Struggled To Get Their Unemployment Benefits: What Really Happened
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 23, 2021
On Wednesday, joggers, bikers and walkers were soaked by high waves and one woman was even knocked down by the waves.READ MORE: Coworkers Rally Around River North Bouncer Who Was Shot After He Refused To Let Man Into Clutch Bar
@cbschicago
ALERT: Dangerous conditions on Chicago’s lakefront #cbschicago #waves #Chicago
Experts say the waves pounding the coastline does not help the continued erosion problems. Lakeshore flooding is also an added concern as high waves linger.MORE NEWS: ATM Stolen From Convenient Store In Mayfair
Chicagoans should stay away from the lakeshore Thursday. The same conditions are expected along the lakefront in Indiana.