DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Chicago, Lake Michigan, lakefront, waves

CHICAGO (CBS)– Thursday’s lake conditions are hazardous.

On Wednesday, joggers, bikers and walkers were soaked by high waves and one woman was even knocked down by the waves.

READ MORE: Coworkers Rally Around River North Bouncer Who Was Shot After He Refused To Let Man Into Clutch Bar
@cbschicago

ALERT: Dangerous conditions on Chicago’s lakefront #cbschicago #waves #Chicago

♬ original sound – CBSChicago

Experts say the waves pounding the coastline does not help the continued erosion problems. Lakeshore flooding is also an added concern as high waves linger.

MORE NEWS: ATM Stolen From Convenient Store In Mayfair

Chicagoans should stay away from the lakeshore Thursday. The same conditions are expected along the lakefront in Indiana.