CHICAGO (CBS)– Another cool and windy day.
Thursday's temperatures will be in the low 60s with cloudy skies and a few showers.
Gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected with high wave action creating dangerous conditions along the lakefront.
Sunshine returns for Friday ahead of the next cold front.
Rain wraps up early Saturday morning leaving a good deal of sunshine for the weekend.