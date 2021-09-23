CHICAGO (CBS) — With strong low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes, the northwest wind flow here will keep high waves along the Indiana beaches for the rest of the day Thursday.
The low for Thursday night is 52 with clearing skies.
Finally, the system departs, and we spent Friday with a ridge of high pressure parked overhead. This will bring lots of sun and warmer temperatures on Friday. The high is 79.
We are watching the next cold front developing across the Dakotas. This will bring rain after dark to our area Friday.
It's a fast mover, so clearing beautifully for the weekend.
The high for Saturday is 70 with sunny skies. For Sunday, the high is 77 with mostly sunny skies.