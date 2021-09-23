CHICAGO (CBS) — It is going to be a long night for some families in Lakeview who are waiting for word on their three missing dogs.
Police said at 4:50 p.m., a man parked a white van with three dogs inside in an alley near Southport Avenue and Addison Street.
The three dogs – a black and white great Dane, a brown short-haired pointer, and a black short-haired pointer – were all in the van, police said. The dogs’ names are Keith, Pappy, and Stella.
The driver left the keys in the ignition with the doors locked and left the van unattended, police said. When he returned, he saw some people had stolen the van and were driving it away, police said.
The van belongs to Dogaholics Dog Daycare, Boarding & Grooming, 3608 N. Southport Ave.
Numerous tweets and social media reports have been circulating through the afternoon and evening claiming the van was carjacked. But police said it was actually stolen while left running unattended, and Dogaholics later clarified that the van was stolen rather than carjacked.
“We apologize for stating that it was a ‘carjacking’ the van and dogs were stolen,” Dogaholics wrote in an updated Facebook post.
Dogaholics reported that the van is a plain white Nissan NV 2500 cargo van with license plate 1781495B.
The dog grooming and daycare business asks anyone who sees the van to call 911, or to call them at (773) 549-9000.
Late Thursday, no one was in custody. Area Three detectives were investigating.