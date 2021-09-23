White Sox Clinch AL Central Crown With Victory In First Game Of Doubleheader Over IndiansThe White Sox began the season among the favorites to win the World Series, and have had sole possession of first place in the AL Central since May 7.

Jonathan Toews Back On Ice For First Time At Blackhawks Training Camp After Missing All Of Last Season"We have all have habits that we rely on to find some sense of normalcy. And when none of that is there, you feel like you’re in outer space."

NFL Week 3 AFC North Preview: Ravens 'Should Finally Have a Sunday Afternoon Breather,' Says CBS Baltimore's Mark VivianoThe AFC North is shaping up to be extremely competitive, with the Ravens, Bengals, Browns, and Steelers all splitting their first two games.

'The Razorbacks Are Definitely For Real': CBS' Kevin Carter Previews #7 Texas A&M Vs. #16 Arkansas, Other Week 4 GamesCBS Sports College Football analyst Kevin Carter explains why Arkansas can pull off the upset this weekend against Texas A&M and why Boise State is still a threat in the Mountain West despite two early-season losses.

Cubs Drop Another Game To Twins For Ninth Loss In 11 GamesMax Kepler homered twice, rookie Joe Ryan struck out a season-high 11, and the Minnesota Twins held on to beat the Chicago Cubs Wednesday night.

Chicago Fire Loses To New England Revolution For Second Home Loss In Nine MatchesCarles Gil scored in the 91st minute and the New England Revolution beat the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night, becoming the first MLS team to clinch a playoff spot.