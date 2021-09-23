CHICAGO (CBS) — Workers held a walkout Thursday at the popular El Milagro tortilla factory in Chicago.
The workers at the factory at 2919 S. Western Ave. in Little Village said they have worked under unsafe conditions for years, and it has gotten worse during the pandemic.
CBS 2 has been reporting on El Milagro workers' concerns with regard to COVID-19 for more than a year.
The employees say the company has ignored COVID-19 safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, resulting in 85 workers getting sick. At least four have died.
Workers also say new hires are being paid more than long-term employees.