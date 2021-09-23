CHICAGO (CBS) — A 44-year-old Marengo woman is dead after a crash in unincorporated Woodstock on Wednesday.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 8:16 Wednesday night. That’s when the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Marengo Fire Protection District, Huntley Fire Protection District and Union Fire Protection District responded to the crash.

Authorities said the two-vehicle crash involved a red 2019 Dodge Challenger and gray 2016 Mazda 6. It happened on Illinois Route 176 west of Sunnyside Road.

Police said according to the investigation, the Dodge was driven by 44-year-old Sergio Escobal of Marengo. He was traveling west on Illinois Route 176 west of Sunnyside Road. The Mazda was driven by a 27-year-old woman from Union. She was traveling east on Illinois Route 176. The Dodge crossed the center line and crashed into the Mazda.

The passenger inside the Dodge, a Marengo woman, was ejected from the car. Police said the 44-year-old woman died at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, located in Libertyville. His injuries are described as serious.

The driver of the Mazda and her four-year-old were taken to Northwestern Hospital in Woodstock. The child was later taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. The injuries of the four-year-old are listed as serious.

Police said two dogs there were two dogs inside the Mazda. One of the animals died in the crash and the other was taken to a vet for observation.

Authorities confirm the occupants of the Dodge were not wearing seatbelts. The woman and child in the Mazda were wearing seatbelts with the four-year-old in a child safety seat.

Escobal was charged with DUI with alcohol and improper lane usage. According to police, he “was released on a notice to appear due to him being hospitalized.”

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office are conducting an investigation.