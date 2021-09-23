OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Oak Park fired shots Thursday at a vehicle they said accelerated toward an officer after someone inside was spotted waving a gun during a funeral procession.
Oak Park police reported they were on Roosevelt Road on Thursday after finding out about a potential high-risk funeral procession in the area.READ MORE: From Hotels To Retailers, Staffing Shortage Crisis Persists In Chicago -- And It's Affecting Customers
Around 12:50 p.m., an undercover officer from a neighboring community saw someone waving a gun while partially out of a vehicle that was in the funeral procession headed west, police said.READ MORE: City Leaders Hope New Campaign Will Boost Vaccination Rate, But Health Professionals Say It Will Take Time
When Oak Park police officers tried to pull over the car near Kenilworth Avenue, the driver accelerated toward an officer, police said. The officer fired one shot into the vehicle.
The driver of the suspect vehicle then managed to reverse direction and speed off east on Roosevelt Road, police said.MORE NEWS: A Closed CPS Charter School Leaves Student Without Transcript He Needs For College
Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Park police at (708) 386-3800. Anonymous tips are accepted at (708) 434-1636, or at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.