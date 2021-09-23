CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder and home invasion in the slaying of a man in the South Shore neighborhood.
Police said Timothy Wynn was arrested Tuesday morning during a SWAT incident, after police several hours earlier found 36-year-old Ben Sims dead in his home in the 7500 block of South Saginaw Avenue.
Wynn was identified as one of the men who forced their way into Sims' home and then shot and killed him.
Wynn is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion, and is due to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.
It was not immediately clear whether three other people who were taken into custody in the case would also face charges.