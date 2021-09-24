CHICAGO (AP) — The surging St. Louis Cardinals soared to their 13th straight win.
They used homers by Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill to top the Chicago Cubs 8-5 in the opener of a doubleheader.READ MORE: Jelani Day's Mother 'Pissed' At Authorities' Handling Of Son's Disappearance Before His Body Was Found
It’s the longest win streak for St. Louis since it set a team record with 14 in a row in July 1938.
It also has rocketed the Cards into control of the second NL wild card. St. Louis also got a pinch-hit homer from José Rondón, and Tommy Edman finished with three hits.
Alex Reyes recorded five outs for the win, and Giovanny Gallegos tossed a perfect seventh for his 13th save.READ MORE: Community Activist Andrew Holmes Turns In His Brother For South Side Package Thefts
MORE NEWS: CDC Approves Pfizer Booster Shots For Seniors, Others At Increased Risk From COVID-19
Final: Cardinals 8, Cubs 5. pic.twitter.com/vui3I6sMMD
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 24, 2021
© 2021 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.