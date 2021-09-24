CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are searching for a missing girl who was last seen in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
Cherish Taylor, 13, has been missing since Saturday when she was in the area of 8300 South Kerfoot Avenue.
She is 5 feet, four inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.