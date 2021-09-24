CHICAGO (CBS) — Rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ first NFL start is set for Sunday when the Bears visit the Browns, with veteran Andy Dalton still nursing a bone bruise, and Dalton isn’t the only Bear hurting.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was back at practice on Friday, after being sick the last two days, but not safety Tashaun Gipson – who coach Matt Nagy said is doubtful with a hamstring injury – or Eddie Goldman, who is questionable.

Goldman had practiced the last two days but wasn’t out there Friday. The Bears defense has actually done fine against the run without him the first two weeks but face a stiff challenge against Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and the Browns rushing attack.

Playing without Goldman and Gipson would be a blow to a unit trying not to be complacent after they bounced back from their Week 1 disaster against the Rams.

“All the guys rallied behind us. We knew didn’t have the game the secondary was supposed to have. I stood up and I took that one. Told the team, that one was on us,” safety Eddie Jackson said.

On offense, it seems like everyone is excited about what Justin Fields can do in his first start, especially with his ability to run.

“If he’s running outside the pocket, the play isn’t over. He can probably, well he definitely will throw the ball deep, just looking at his college plays,” wide receiver Darnell Mooney said.

Fields’ legs, on the other hand, could especially help out running back David Montgomery. The threat of Fields running should leave enough doubt in the defenders to open up more holes for Montgomery, who already among the league leaders in rushing through two games.

“Justin is a dangerous weapon his arm and with his legs as well,” Montgomery said. “When you got a guy that has that kind of skill set, in using his legs, you have to respect it. So I’m excited what that’s going to bring to the field on Sunday.”

Montgomery provided the moment of the day. Before answering questions, he dropped behind the podium to do pushups; five of them. Why? Because he lost at bowling to Mooney. Hopefully the only loss for Montgomery this week.