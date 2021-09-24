CHICAGO (CBS) — A fast-moving cold front will cross the area around midnight.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, rain arrives after dark and is gone by daybreak Saturday. Gusty west winds will be around tomorrow.READ MORE: Jelani Day's Mother 'Pissed' At Authorities' Handling Of Son's Disappearance Before His Body Was Found
It’ll warm up through the weekend.READ MORE: Community Activist Andrew Holmes Turns In His Brother For South Side Package Thefts
TONIGHT: Showers develop. Isolated storms. Low 51.
SATURDAY: Gusty winds. High 70.MORE NEWS: CDC Approves Pfizer Booster Shots For Seniors, Others At Increased Risk From COVID-19
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 78.