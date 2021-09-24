DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fast-moving cold front will cross the area around midnight.

(Credit: CBS)

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, rain arrives after dark and is gone by daybreak Saturday. Gusty west winds will be around tomorrow.

READ MORE: Jelani Day's Mother 'Pissed' At Authorities' Handling Of Son's Disappearance Before His Body Was Found

(Credit: CBS)

It’ll warm up through the weekend.

READ MORE: Community Activist Andrew Holmes Turns In His Brother For South Side Package Thefts

TONIGHT: Showers develop. Isolated storms. Low 51.

SATURDAY: Gusty winds. High 70.

MORE NEWS: CDC Approves Pfizer Booster Shots For Seniors, Others At Increased Risk From COVID-19

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 78.

Mary Kay Kleist