By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– A weekend warmup is ahead.

Friday kicks off with sunshine and chilly temperatures. Gusty southwest winds boost temperatures in the afternoon as we reach the upper 70s.

Clouds increase throughout the day as showers and thunderstorms develop by night by 8 or 9 p.m.

Clouds and rain clear out Saturday giving way to sunshine and cooler conditions.

