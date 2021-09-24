CHICAGO (CBS) — A 37-year-old man was shot during an argument on board a CTA bus Friday night in the Irving Park neighborhood.
Police said two men got into an argument on a CTA bus in the 3700 block of North Kimball Avenue around 7:50 p.m., when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.
A 37-year-old man was shot in the hip and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
No one was in custody Friday night.
Area Five detectives are investigating.