By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Police in Naperville are searching three men who robbed a jewelry story.

The man captured on security cameras is one of the men who robbed the store on West Jefferson Street on Wednesday.

The offenders broke several display cases and got away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff