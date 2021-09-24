CHICAGO (CBS) — Rosemary is the PAWS Dog of the Week.
She is a two-year-old Labrador retriever mix who is a big sweetheart. Rosemary loves to cuddle and gives you the happiest face when you pet her ears.
Rosemary can be a little shy at first, but warms up quickly! She is content to snooze all day in the sun, or go on walks in the neighborhood.
She knows several tricks but would do well with more training. Rosemary would do best in an adults-only home without cats. Click here to go to the PAWS Chicago website and schedule an in-person adoption and bring Rosemary home.
Join PAWS Chicago Saturday for the Angels with Tails Winnetka adoption event.
From 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. PAWS Chicago and other shelters will bring cats and dogs who are ready to find their families to nine storefronts and sidewalks along Elm and Chestnut streets in downtown Winnetka.
Click here or visit PAWSChicago.org/angels-with-tails for more information.
