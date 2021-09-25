DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Missing Girl, River North

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday.

Angelina Alkhafaji was last seen in the 600 block of North Kingsbury Street.

She is 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, with pink hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Area 3 Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-744-8266.

