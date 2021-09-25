CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday.
Angelina Alkhafaji was last seen in the 600 block of North Kingsbury Street.
She is 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, with pink hair and brown eyes.
