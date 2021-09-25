CHICAGO (CBS) — Justin Fields will be the Bears starting quarterback until he’s not. And, according to head coach Matt Nagy, Andy Dalton will take over when he is healthy enough to play. Here are “Three Things to Watch” as the Bears pay the Browns a visit Sunday.

Play Calling For Fields

This weekend belongs to Fields and we’ll all be watching what Matt Nagy does to make the most of having the rookie under center. Will he call plays designed to maximize his strengths, starting with that blazing speed. And to minimize his inexperience. Yes, he’s the Bears future. But in the present, he’s a rookie making his first start. It’s on the coaching staff to put him in the best position to win.

Baker’s Dozen

Our second thing to watch this week is Fields’ quarterback counterpart for the Browns. We’re keeping an eye on Baker Mayfield in general, and his health specifically after he popped out his non-throwing shoulder trying to make a tackle after throwing a pick last week. He hasn’t missed practice but he will be missing Jarvis Landry after the receiver was placed on IR. He’s on schedule to get Odell Beckham Jr. back for the first time this season. Regardless, Mayfield is leading the NFL in completion percentage, connecting on over 80 percent of his pass attempts. That’s a tall order for the Bears D.

Turnover Battle

Which Brings us to our final thing to watch. It’s the turnover battle and chances are whoever minimizes the turnovers best walks away 2-1. The Browns have turned it over four times this season, one off the league lead, while the Bears are right behind them with three giveaways. Turnovers are always big but Justin Fields may very well need to be turnover-free for the Bears to win. Through two weeks teams starting rookie quarterbacks are 1-5. And the only win came when Mac Jones outdueled fellow rookie Zach Wilson. Bears and Browns come your way Sunday at high noon.