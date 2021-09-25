CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a special day for a Chicago community group focused on quality education for black and brown youth–the Black Star Project marks its 25th anniversary.
The group held at party at 35th Street and King Drive on the South Side.
The Black Star Project offers after-school programs, mentorship opportunities and tutoring for kids in kindergarten through high school.
It also helps parents, especially fathers, advocate for their children’s educational needs.
The group also is involved in community outreach, including COVID-19 programs, neighborhood beautification and anti-violence campaigns.
The Black Star Project was founded in 1996 by the late civic leader Phillip Jackson.