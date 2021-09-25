CHICAGO (CBS) — After a few showers overnight, the Chicago area is in for a long stretch of dry weather, with temperatures warmer than normal for the next several days.
Saturday has been seasonably mild, with temperatures hitting the upper 60s and lower 70s for most of the Chicago area. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high around 78.
That warm and sunny pattern will continue Monday, with a high around 84, and through the rest of the week, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s