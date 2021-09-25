CHICAGO (CBS) — The Simeon High School football team played against Wendell Phillips High School without fans in the stands on Saturday, as Chicago Public Schools officials sought to keep people safe after two Simeon students were killed in separate shootings this week.
Parents still came out, watching from outside the gates at Gately Stadium on the South Side.
It meant fewer fans, but there was still a show of support nonetheless. Parents said it’s important right now, given the circumstances.
CPS said there would be no fans in the bleachers in light of the recent shooting deaths of 15-year-old Simeon students Jamari Williams and Kentrell McNeal. Both teens were shot in separate incidents on the same day earlier this week.
Williams was shot and killed just a few blocks away from Simeon on Tuesday, shortly after school was dismissed for the day. McNeal was shot and killed a few hours later in the Hyde Park neighborhood.
The next day, threats came in to Simeon. Police arrested 18-year-old Jordan Hassell on a charge of misdemeanor electronic harassment.
Parents said it’s been a traumatic week for their kids, but they hope students can move forward.
“It is a great place, a great learning institution, and this was an isolated incident. It does not define Simeon, it does not define the children, as you can see out here today. Their classmates are out here supporting them in everything,” Keshia Spraggins said.
This is just a slice of new safety measures CPS has put in place in response to these incidents.
Graves has also spoken to community members working to provide counseling for students.