CHICAGO (CBS) — Some aspiring young sailors made waves on the lakefront on Saturday.
Several yacht clubs in the Chicago area teamed up with the Chicago Park District and the U.S. SailGP Team.
Twenty-five teens from all over Chicago got their first chance to learn a new style of sailing, called foiling.
Professional sailors taught them how to operate new foiling sailboats that lift out of the water with the help of a new hydrofoil technology. They practiced in Monroe Harbor.
“We want to look for future stars on our roster, but we also want to open it up, and see a lot more diverse bunch of people and athletes, which ultimately, we think, could give us a competitive advantage.,” said U.S. Sail GP Team sailor Jimmy Spithill.
The three-day event continues Sunday with sailing and workshops for the students.
It’s part of the yacht clubs’ goal to bring diversity to American sailing.