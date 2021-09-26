CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was taking out the garbage in Englewood Sunday morning when he was caught in the crossfire and shot in the hand by a group of men shooting at each other nearby.
At 8:20 a.m. Sunday, the boy was taking out the garbage in the 5700 block of South Bishop Street while the three men were shooting at each other in a gangway nearby.
The boy suffered a graze wound to the hand. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
No one was in custody as of late Sunday morning. Area One detectives were investigating.