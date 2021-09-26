By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Fire paramedic was grazed with a bullet while attending to a patient at Stroger Hospital of Cook County Saturday night and a man shot and killed nearby, police said.READ MORE: Simeon Football Team Plays Without Fans In Bleachers After Slayings Of Two Students This Week
Shots were fired by an unidentified offender in a older green Buick in the 1900 block of West Ogden Avenue, near the hospital, at about 10:32 p.m., according to police. The bullet struck the bill of the paramedic’s baseball cap.READ MORE: 3 Killed, 21 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
A few minutes earlier, two men were taken to Stroger after a shooting in the 2300 block of West Warren Boulevard nearby at about 10:26 p.m. A 31-year-old was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital and a 28-year-old was shot in the right heel and was listed in good condition.MORE NEWS: CPD Officer Shot On The Job While Responding To South Shore Shooting
It’s unclear if the two incidents are connected. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate both incidents.