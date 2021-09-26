CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 43 people have been shot so far this weekend in Chicago, including a police officer who was wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood. Five of the victims of this weekend’s gun violence have died.
Police said the officer was shot just a block away when a shooting broke out around 10:50 p.m. Friday near 72nd Place and Jeffery Boulevard. They said there was a confrontation in a building, where two people had just gotten home with a pizza.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Boy Grazed In Hand By Men Who Were Shooting At Each Other As He Took Out The Garbage In Englewood
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed, A 15-year-old boy was also shot, and is in fair condition at the University of Chicago’s’ Comer Children’s hospital.
Police said when an officer arrived on scene, she got out of her squad car, and felt pain in her leg. She realized she’d been shot, and drove herself to University of Chicago Medical Center.
“I’m taking myself to the hospital. I’m taking myself. U of C!” the officer told a dispatcher over her police radio.
Sources said she received staples and stitches, later expressing gratitude to her fellow officers.
“I just want to say thank you to everybody that responded, and I’ll be back soon,” she said over the police radio.
Police said one of the four people involved in the confrontation shot the officer, but they would not say who that was.
Police Supt. David Brown said the officer has been released from the hospital, and is recovering at home.
The wounded officer’s name hasn’t publicly been released, but police said she’s 30 years old, and has been on the job two years. She’s the 12th CPD officer shot this year, and the 46th shot at.
Six people were wounded early Sunday morning in a mass shooting in Lawndale.
The group was standing outside in the 800 block of South Albany Avenue at about 2:52 a.m. when an unidentified man in a black sport-utility vehicle opened fire on them.
All the victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital — a woman, 27, wounded in her pelvis was listed in critical condition; a man, 28, wounded in the left and right thigh was stabilized; a woman, 30, with a graze wound to the arm listed in good condition; a man, 38, shot twice in the ankle stabilized and a man 37, wounded in his body, police said.
Around 7:45 p.m. Friday, a 44-year-old man was near the street in the 700 block of East 92nd Place in the Burnside neighborhood, when two gunmen walked up and started shooting.
The man was shot in the abdomen, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Jason Clark, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.READ MORE: Woman Shot While Asleep In Bed By Man Who Got Into Her South Shore Home
At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 10200 block of South Yates Boulevard in the South Deering neighborhood, when someone in a vehicle pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest and back.
The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
At 8:29 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue in the West Elsdon neighborhood, when a gunman shot her in the torso. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. She was identified as Melica de la Garza.
At 10:26 p.m. Saturday, two men – ages 28 and 31 – were outside in the 2300 block of West Warren Boulevard on the Near West Side when a vehicle went by and someone inside shot them both. The older man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where he was pronounced dead after being shot in the chest and arm, while the younger man was shot once in the right heel and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
A few minutes later, a Chicago Fire Department paramedic was treating someone inside the emergency room at Stroger, 1900 W. Ogden Ave., when bullets came flying through the windows of those entrance doors.
The shooter was in an older green Buick that went by at 10:32 p.m. Saturday, according to police. The bullet struck the bill of the paramedic’s baseball cap.
Following the shooting, the entire area was blocked off with Chicago Police cars. Police taped off the entrance, and a number of officers were seen patrolling inside and outside the emergency and trauma areas.
It was not clear whether the gunfire at the hospital was related to the Warren Boulevard shooting less than a mile away.
Meantime, Friday night, a 37-year-old man was shot during an argument on a CTA bus in the Irving Park neighborhood.
Police said two men got into an argument on a CTA bus in the 3700 block of North Kimball Avenue around 7:50 p.m., when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.
A 37-year-old man was shot in the hip and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
At 3:44 a.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old woman was at home asleep in bed in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue in South Shore when she was shot by a man who fled out of the back of her apartment. The woman was shot in the chest, abdomen, and right thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
It was not clear who the man was or how he got into the apartment.MORE NEWS: Woman Left In Critical Condition Among 1 of 6 People Wounded In Lawndale Mass Shooting
In other shootings since 5:30 p.m. Friday, police said:
- At 9:13 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man was outside in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue in South Shore, when he heard shots, and realized he’d been shot behind the ear. A relative took him to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was in good condition.
- At 9:45 p.m. Friday, a 19-year-old man was walking in the 800 block of West 51st Place in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, when someone shot him in the wrist. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.
- At 10:43 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was riding an electric scooter in the 4000 block of West 25th Street in Little Village, when someone shot him in the knee. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 11:58 p.m. Friday, a 35-year-old man was driving south in the 5200 block of South Halsted Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, when someone shot him multiple times. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
- At 12:01 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was in the 2800 block of West Polk Street in Lawndale, when several gunmen started shooting at him. He was struck in the leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman was driving in the 600 block of West Garfield Boulevard, on the cusp of Englewood and Back of the Yards, when someone shot her in the ankle. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.
- At 1:16 a.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was riding in the back seat of a car in the 4600 block of South Paulina Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, when someone shot him in the heel. The driver took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 2:16 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle in the 9100 block of South Mackinaw Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood, when someone in another vehicle pulled up and fired four shots. The victim was shot in the left leg, and was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 8:50 a.m. Saturday, a male whose age is unknown was shot in the head in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road in West Garfield Park. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- At 9:01 a.m. Saturday, two men were walking on opposite sides of the street in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue in East Garfield Park, when two people began shooting from a passing vehicle. A 33-year-old man was shot in the back and shoulder, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the left calf, and was taken to Humboldt Park Health, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 1:57 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was on the street in the 1400 block of West 105th Street in the East Beverly neighborhood, when someone shot him in the left leg. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.
- At 3:47 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was walking down the street in the 0-100 block of East 89th Street in the West Chesterfield neighborhood, when someone in a van pulled up and shot him in the chest. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 7:45 p.m. Saturday, a 39-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were driving in the 100 block of East 59th Street, after exiting the Dan Ryan Expressway, when someone in an Audi pulled up alongside and started shooting. After they were shot, the victims crashed into a Pontiac sedan. The woman was shot in the abdomen, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The boy was shot in the left forearm, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.
- At 7:58 p.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was traveling in his car at an unspecified location on Roosevelt Road in Lawndale when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot once each in the chest and arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
- At 9:10 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was getting out of his vehicle in the 3200 block of West 31st Street in Little Village, when someone in a white sedan shot him in the torso. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- At 9:12 p.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man was outside in the 0-99 block of South Pulaski Road in West Garfield Park when someone shot him. He was grazed in the hand and was treated and released from Loretto Hospital.
- At 9:20 p.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old man was driving in the 3800 block of North Troy Street in Irving Park, when someone in a sedan pulled up and shot him. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a gunshot wound to the torso.
- At 9:36 p.m. Saturday, a 51-year-old man was outside in the 400 block of West 115th Street in West Pullman when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the leg and buttocks and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.
- At 1:07 a.m. Sunday, a 36-year-old man was outside in the 700 block of South Wabash Avenue in the South Loop when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot multiple times in the torso and self-transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was stabilized. The victim believed the shots were fired from a gray sport-utility vehicle.
- At 1:17 a.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was standing outside in the 3400 block of West Grenshaw Street in Homan Square when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 1:39 a.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy and a 29-year-old man were leaving a house in the 2500 block of South Hamlin Avenue in Little Village when someone went by in a gold Chevy Suburban and shot them both. The man was shot once in the upper leg, while the teen was shot once in the lower leg. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 2:54 a.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old man was standing outside in the 2500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square when he was shot by someone who went by in a black sport-utility vehicle. The man was shot in the leg and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
- At 8:10 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot several times while sitting in a vehicle with an assailant he knew in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive downtown. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Police were talking to a person of interest Sunday morning.
- At 8:20 a.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was taking out the garbage in the 5700 block of South Bishop Street in Englewood while three men were shooting at each other in a gangway nearby. The boy was caught in the crossfire and suffered a graze wound to the hand, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.