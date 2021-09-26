CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 43 people have been shot so far this weekend in Chicago, including a police officer who was wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood. Five of the victims of this weekend’s gun violence have died.

Police said the officer was shot just a block away when a shooting broke out around 10:50 p.m. Friday near 72nd Place and Jeffery Boulevard. They said there was a confrontation in a building, where two people had just gotten home with a pizza.

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed, A 15-year-old boy was also shot, and is in fair condition at the University of Chicago’s’ Comer Children’s hospital.

Police said when an officer arrived on scene, she got out of her squad car, and felt pain in her leg. She realized she’d been shot, and drove herself to University of Chicago Medical Center.

“I’m taking myself to the hospital. I’m taking myself. U of C!” the officer told a dispatcher over her police radio.

Sources said she received staples and stitches, later expressing gratitude to her fellow officers.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody that responded, and I’ll be back soon,” she said over the police radio.

Police said one of the four people involved in the confrontation shot the officer, but they would not say who that was.

Police Supt. David Brown said the officer has been released from the hospital, and is recovering at home.

The wounded officer’s name hasn’t publicly been released, but police said she’s 30 years old, and has been on the job two years. She’s the 12th CPD officer shot this year, and the 46th shot at.

Six people were wounded early Sunday morning in a mass shooting in Lawndale.

The group was standing outside in the 800 block of South Albany Avenue at about 2:52 a.m. when an unidentified man in a black sport-utility vehicle opened fire on them.

All the victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital — a woman, 27, wounded in her pelvis was listed in critical condition; a man, 28, wounded in the left and right thigh was stabilized; a woman, 30, with a graze wound to the arm listed in good condition; a man, 38, shot twice in the ankle stabilized and a man 37, wounded in his body, police said.

Around 7:45 p.m. Friday, a 44-year-old man was near the street in the 700 block of East 92nd Place in the Burnside neighborhood, when two gunmen walked up and started shooting.

The man was shot in the abdomen, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Jason Clark, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

At 4:20 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 10200 block of South Yates Boulevard in the South Deering neighborhood, when someone in a vehicle pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest and back.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At 8:29 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue in the West Elsdon neighborhood, when a gunman shot her in the torso. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. She was identified as Melica de la Garza.

At 10:26 p.m. Saturday, two men – ages 28 and 31 – were outside in the 2300 block of West Warren Boulevard on the Near West Side when a vehicle went by and someone inside shot them both. The older man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where he was pronounced dead after being shot in the chest and arm, while the younger man was shot once in the right heel and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A few minutes later, a Chicago Fire Department paramedic was treating someone inside the emergency room at Stroger, 1900 W. Ogden Ave., when bullets came flying through the windows of those entrance doors.

The shooter was in an older green Buick that went by at 10:32 p.m. Saturday, according to police. The bullet struck the bill of the paramedic’s baseball cap.

Following the shooting, the entire area was blocked off with Chicago Police cars. Police taped off the entrance, and a number of officers were seen patrolling inside and outside the emergency and trauma areas.

It was not clear whether the gunfire at the hospital was related to the Warren Boulevard shooting less than a mile away.

Meantime, Friday night, a 37-year-old man was shot during an argument on a CTA bus in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Police said two men got into an argument on a CTA bus in the 3700 block of North Kimball Avenue around 7:50 p.m., when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the hip and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

At 3:44 a.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old woman was at home asleep in bed in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue in South Shore when she was shot by a man who fled out of the back of her apartment. The woman was shot in the chest, abdomen, and right thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

It was not clear who the man was or how he got into the apartment.

In other shootings since 5:30 p.m. Friday, police said: