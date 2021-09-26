By Alina Panek
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Sunday afternoon, Evanston Police were called for a person shot and another stabbed. Further police investigation determined the two related and not random.
At 3:31 p.m., Evanston police were called to 2000 block of Wesley Avenue for the fatal shooting of a Naperville man, 45, and the stabbing of a Chicago man, 27. Both were taken to a nearby hospital and the stabbing victim was transported in critical condition. On Sunday night, the Chicago man was in good condition.
The Evanston Police Detective Bureau and North Regional Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. No suspects were in custody Sunday night.