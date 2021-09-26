CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old girl died after being shot multiple times in West Elsdon on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday night, police said.
The teen was sitting in a parked car in the 5400 block of South Avers — near Midway Airport — at about 8:29 p.m. when she was shot multiple times in the torso by an unidentified man who fled on foot, authorities said.
She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.
Nobody is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.