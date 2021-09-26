By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman in critical condition was one of six people wounded in a Lawndale shooting early Sunday, police said.
The group was standing outside in the 800 block of South Albany Avenue at about 2:52 a.m. when an unidentified man in a black SUV opened fire on them.READ MORE: Chicago Fire Paramedic's Cap Grazed At Stroger Hospital; Man Killed In Shooting Nearby
All the victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital — a woman, 27, wounded in her pelvis was listed in critical condition; a man, 28, wounded in the left and right thigh listed in stable condition; a woman, 30, with a graze wound to the arm listed in good condition; a man, 38, shot twice in the ankle in stable condition and a man 37, wounded in his body, police said.
Nobody is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.