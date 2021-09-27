CHICAGO (CBS) — Lakeside areas will soon drop from the 80s to the 60s in less than two hours as a lake-enhanced cold front moves in.
Gusty northeast winds develop with the passage of the front.
No rain is associated with the frontal passage, but there will definitely be a switch to fall as the cool wind flow works inland.
High waves and dangerous rip currents will be present until Tuesday afternoon.
The low for Monday night is 61 with those breezy and cool conditions. On Tuesday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 77.
On Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 82.