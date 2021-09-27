DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Lakeside areas will soon drop from the 80s to the 60s in less than two hours as a lake-enhanced cold front moves in.

Gusty northeast winds develop with the passage of the front.

No rain is associated with the frontal passage, but there will definitely be a switch to fall as the cool wind flow works inland.

High waves and dangerous rip currents will be present until Tuesday afternoon.

Beach Hazards: 09.27.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Monday night is 61 with those breezy and cool conditions. On Tuesday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 77.

Highs Tomorrow: 09.27.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 82.

7 Day Forecast: 09.27.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

