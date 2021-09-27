Cubs Drop Sixth Straight Game As They Lose To Cardinals; Record At Wrigley This Year Is 39-42Andrew Knizner scored the go-ahead run on Codi Heuer's wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the Cardinals beat the lowly Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Giolito's 6 Scoreless Innings Lead White Sox Past ClevelandLucas Giolito pitched six scoreless innings, Eloy Jiménez had a two-run single and the AL champion Chicago White Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Cleveland Browns Bring Down Justin Fields 9 Times, Bears Get ClobberedMyles Garrett recorded a franchise record 4 1/2 sacks on Justin Fields and Cleveland brought down Chicago's rookie quarterback nine times — holding him to one net yard passing — in his first NFL start as the Browns thumped the Bears on Sunday.

Lynn Winless In Last 9 Starts After Indians Blank White Sox 6-0All-Star Lance Lynn gave up six runs in six innings, striking out six without a walk, and has not won since July 25.

Cardinals Set Team Record With 15th Straight Win, Beat CubsThe Cardinals set a franchise mark with their 15th straight win, boosted when catcher Yadier Molina and center fielder Bader helped pull off a wild double play Saturday in an 8-5 win over the Chicago Cubs.

White Sox Charities Hold Annual Garage Sale Of Merchandise, MemorabiliaThere were savings on bobbleheads, team apparel (including jerseys), autographed memorabilia, and even game-used bats.