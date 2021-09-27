CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — A former Northwestern University professor is set to stand trial in the stabbing death of his boyfriend.
It’s part of what prosecutors said was a sexual fantasy he shared with another man who was charged in the case.READ MORE: R. Kelly Found Guilty Of All Counts In Sex Trafficking, Racketeering Trial
According the Chicago Sun-Times reports that jury selection, opening statements and testimony from at least one witness are expected to happen Monday in the trial of 47-year-old Wyndham Lathem.
He is charged in the July 2017 killing of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, a 26-year-old hair stylist from Michigan who was stabbed dozens of times in Lathem’s Chicago high-rise condominium.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Fast Temperature Drop Monday Afternoon
Lathem, a renowned microbiologist, and Andrew Warren, an Oxford University financial officer, were arrested in California after an eight-day manhunt. Warren pleaded guilty in 2019.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Reports Of Active Shooter At Carthage College In Kenosha Deemed Unfounded, Police Give 'All Clear'