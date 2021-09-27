DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Murder Trial, Trenton James Cornell-Duraleau, Wyndham Lathem

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — A former Northwestern University professor is set to stand trial in the stabbing death of his boyfriend.

It’s part of what prosecutors said was a sexual fantasy he shared with another man who was charged in the case.

According the Chicago Sun-Times reports that jury selection, opening statements and testimony from at least one witness are expected to happen Monday in the trial of 47-year-old Wyndham Lathem.

He is charged in the July 2017 killing of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, a 26-year-old hair stylist from Michigan who was stabbed dozens of times in Lathem’s Chicago high-rise condominium.

Andrew Warren and Wyndham Lathem.

Lathem, a renowned microbiologist, and Andrew Warren, an Oxford University financial officer, were arrested in California after an eight-day manhunt. Warren pleaded guilty in 2019.

