CHICAGO (CBS)– One man is dead and three others injured after a shooting in Humboldt Park overnight.
According to Chicago police, the four men were standing on the sidewalk, in the 800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue around 1:40 a.m., when someone in a dark sedan started shooting.
A 34-year-old was shot in the chest and later died at Stroger Hospital.
The victims range in age from 17 to 39 years old.
The other three victims are in good condition.
No arrests have been made.